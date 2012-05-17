Fun. Will Headline the Miller Lite Oasis

<p>Though it\'s maybe not quite <a href=\"http://www.jsonline.com/entertainment/summerfest-scores-booking-coup-with-indie-band-fun-ee5f46p-151881025.html\">a major coup</a>booking big acts on its main stage is kind of what the festival is supposed to do, right?Summerfest has added 2012\'s breakout alternative-pop band Fun. to its schedule. The ironically punctuated group will headline the festival\'s Miller Lite Oasis on Friday, June 29 at 10 p.m., so expect a mass sing-along that can be heard all the way from The BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite to The Summerfest Rock Stage with Rockstar Energy Drink, Miller Lite, 95 WIIL Rock and CW18 and My 24 somewhere around 10:45.</p> <p> </p>