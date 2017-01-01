The Grammy Nominations Are So 2000-And-Late

The Grammy Awards announced their 2010 nominations today, and as usual, they're a train wreck.

There are some bright spots: MGMT is an inspired candidate for Best New Artist, The Lonely Island and T-Pain scored an unlikely nomination, and Maxwell's "Pretty Wings" adds a bit of grace to a Song of the Year pool that otherwise seems to prioritize song success over song quality. But otherwise the list is a Fergie-infested cespool, with the Black Eyes Peas honored in five categories.

I've posted some of the nominees below; the "Album of the Year" category is a particular atrocitythen again, none of the nominees are as embarrassingly obsolete as the album that actually took home the award in 2008.

[A quick side note on the Grammy's confusing definition of "year": To be eligible for an award, recordings must be released between Oct. 1, 2008 and Aug. 31, 2009 (though the Silversun Pickups' nomination for Best New Artist suggests that releases from 2006 also qualify.)]

And the nominees are:

SONG OF THE YEAR

Beyonce, “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”

Kings Of Leon, “Use Somebody”

Lady Gaga, “Poker Face”

Maxwell, “Pretty Wings”

Taylor Swift, “You Belong With Me”

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Beyonce, “Halo”

The Black Eyed Peas, “I Gotta Feeling”

Kings Of Leon, “Use Somebody”

Lady Gaga, “Poker Face”

Taylor Swift, “You Belong With Me”

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Beyonce, I Am… Sasha Fierce

The Black Eyed Peas, The E.N.D.

Lady Gaga, The Fame

Dave Matthews Band, Big Whiskey And The GrooGrux King

Taylor Swift, Fearless

BEST NEW ARTIST

Keri Hilson

MGMT

Silversun Pickups

The Ting Tings

Zac Brown Band

BEST FEMALE POP VOCAL PERFORMANCE

Adele, “Hometown Glory”

Beyonce, “Halo”

Katy Perry, “Hot N Cold”

Pink, “Sober”

Taylor Swift, “You Belong With Me”

BEST MALE POP VOCAL PERFORMANCE

John Legend, “This Time”

Maxwell, “Love You”

Jason Mraz, “Make It Mine”

Seal, “If You Don’t Know Me By Now”

Stevie Wonder, “All About The Love Again”

BEST POP COLLABORATION WITH VOCALS

Rosanne Cash & Bruce Springsteen, “Sea Of Heartbreak”

Ciara & Justin Timberlake, “Love Sex Magic”

Jason Mraz & Colbie Caillat, “Lucky”

Willie Nelson & Norah Jones, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside”

Taylor Swift & Colbie Caillat, “Breathe”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY POP DUO OR GROUP

The Black Eyed Peas, “I Gotta Feeling”

Bon Jovi, “We Weren’t Born To Follow”

The Fray, “Never Say Never”

Daryl Hall & John Oates, “Sara Smile”

MGMT, “Kids”

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

The Black Eyed Peas, The E.N.D.

Colbie Caillat, Breakthrough

Kelly Clarkson, All I Ever Wanted

The Fray, The Fray

Pink, Funhouse

BEST DANCE RECORDING

The Black Eyed Peas, “Boom Boom Pow”

David Guetta, & Kelly Rowland, “When Love Takes Over”

Lady Gaga, “Poker Face”

Madonna, “Celebration”

Britney Spears, “Womanizer”

BEST ELECTRONIC/DANCE ALBUM

The Crystal Method, Divided By Night

David Guetta, One Love

Lady Gaga, The Fame

LMFAO, Party Rock

Pet Shop Boys, Yes

BEST ROCK SONG

Pearl Jam, “The Fixer”

U2, “I’ll Go Crazy If I Don’t Go Crazy Tonight”

Green Day, “21 Guns”

Kings Of Leon, “Use Somebody”

Bruce Springsteen, “Working On A Dream”

BEST ROCK ALBUM

AC/DC, Black Ice

Eric Clapton & Steve Winwood, Live At Madison Square Garden

Green Day, 21st Century Breakdown

Dave Matthews Band, Big Whiskey And The GrooGrux King

U2, No Line On The Horizon

BEST ROCK SOLO VOCAL PERFORMANCE

Bob Dylan, “Beyond Here Lies Nothin’”

John Fogerty, “Change In The Weather”

Prince, “Dreamer”

Bruce Springsteen, “Working On A Dream”

Neil Young, “Fork In The Road”

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE BY A DUO OR GROUP WITH VOCALS

Eric Clapton & Steve Winwood, “Can’t Find My Way Home”

Coldplay, “Life In Technicolor II”

Green Day, “21 Guns”

Kings Of Leon, “Use Somebody”

U2, “I’ll Go Crazy If I Don’t Go Crazy Tonight”

BEST HARD ROCK PERFORMANCE

AC/DC, “War Machine”

Alice In Chains, “Check My Brain”

Linkin Park, “What I’ve Done”

Metallica, “The Unforgiven III”

Nickelback, “Burn It To The Ground”

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

Judas Priest, “Dissident Aggressor”

Lamb Of God, “Set To Fail”

Megadeth, “Head Crusher”

Ministry, “Señor Peligro”

Slayer, “Hate Worldwide”

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

David Byrne & Brian Eno, Everything That Happens Will Happen Today

Death Cab For Cutie, The Open Door

Depeche Mode, Sounds Of The Universe

Phoenix, Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, It’s Blitz!

BEST FEMALE R&B VOCAL PERFORMANCE

Beyonce, “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”

Melanie Fiona, “It Kills Me”

Lalah Hathaway, “That Was Then”

Ledisi, “Goin’ Thru Changes”

Jazmine Sullivan, “Lions, Tigers & Bears”

BEST MALE R&B VOCAL PERFORMANCE

Anthony Hamilton, “The Point Of It All”

Maxwell, “Pretty Wings”

Musiq Soulchild, “Sobeautiful”

Pleasure P, “Under”

Charlie Wilson, “There Goes My Baby”

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE BY A DUO OR GROUP

Jamie Foxx & T-Pain, “Blame It”

India.Arie & Musiq Soulchild, “Chocolate High”

Musiq Soulchild & Mary J. Blige, “Ifuleave”

Robert Randolph & The Clark Sisters, “Higher Ground”

Calvin Richardson & Ann Nesby, “Love Has Finally Come At Last”

BEST RAP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Drake, “Best I Ever Had”

Eminem, “Beautiful”

Jay-Z, “D.O.A. (Death Of Auto-Tune)”

Kid Cudi, “Day ‘N’ Nite”

Mos Def, “Casa Bay”

BEST RAP/SUNG COLLABORATION

Beyonce & Kanye West, “Ego”

Keri Hilson, Kanye West & Ne-Yo, “Knock You Down”

Jay-Z, Rihanna & Kanye West, “Run This Town”

The Lonely Island & T-Pain, “I’m On A Boat”

T.I. & Justin Timberlake, “Dead And Gone”

BEST RAP SONG

Drake, “Best I Ever Had”

Kid Cudi, “Day ‘N’ Nite”

T.I. & Justin Timberlake, “Dead And Gone”

Jay-Z, “D.O.A. (Death Of Auto-Tune)”

Jay-Z, Rihanna & Kanye West, “Run This Town”

BEST RAP ALBUM

Common, Universal Mind Control

Eminem, Relapse

Flo Rida, R.O.O.T.S.

Mos Def, The Ecstatic

Q-Tip, The Renaissance