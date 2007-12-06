The Grammy Noms, In Brief

The Grammy Nominations, in brief:

• Amy Winehouse earns six nominations, and dominates the major categories

• Kanye West gets the most nods, eight

• Despite a cold critical reception for their newest, The Foo Fighters score an impressive five nods in marquee categories like album of the year, record of the year and rock album

• Bruce Springsteen “dissed,” getting only four nods in minor-ish categories

• The most improbable nominee? Herbie Hancock’s Joni Mitchell tribute album, River: The Joni Letters, for album of the year. Don’t count it out, though: If Steely Dan reunion albums can win this category, then surely Hancock stands a chance, too

• The Plain White T’s must not win the song of the year award for “Hey There Deliah” under any circumstances • Also scoring miscellaneous nods: Feist, Fergie, Justin Timberlake, Macca and Maroon 5

Source: The New York Times’ Complete List of Nominees