Pssst, gamblers: Want to know how to which disc that Grammys will crown Album of the Year for future reference? It’s easy: Examine the list of those nominated, and pick the least relevant one.

This year, the award show that once gave a Steely Dan reunion album the trophy over Eminem’s chart-topper, outdid themselves: They choose a Joni Mitchell tribute album over Kanye West’s Graduation.

Sometimes award ceremonies give the top award to great artists that have been neglected in the past, but how do the Grammys justify this one? Herbie Hancock already has a 11 of these statues on his bookshelf, and even the jazz legend’s biggest fans concede that River: The Joni Letters isn’t exactly Head Hunters.

Next year, smart money is on a Starbucks-only Christmas album winning the top prize.