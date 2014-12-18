Group of The Altos Ready a New Album for February Release

× Expand Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

Milwaukee's post-rock big band Group of the Altos (sometimes simply Altos) will release a new album in late February on Mini50 Records, the label announced today. R U Person or Not is the band's follow-up to 2012's Altos , an alternatingly lush and imposing record, and if the first single from the album, "News From Wino," is any indication, this one promises to be a typically intense listen as well. It also picks up where Altos left off, clearing space for lyrics and vocals in what had previously been an instrumental palette.

You can stream the track below.