Hear IshDARR Toast His City on "Vibe"

Milwaukee wiz kid IshDARR turned our heads last year with a handful of knock-out tracks and a very promising EP, recorded when he was just 17 years old. It was hard, of course, not to fixate on his age: Each of those tracks came with the implicit (and sometimes explicit) promise that he was just getting started, that more was on the way. And sure enough, IshDARR's new track "Vibe" captures an artist in evolution. Already he's mixed up his flow; he now rhymes in a creaky, slap-happy sing-song cadence with shades of Chance The Rapper, and over a thumpy beat from French producer Jean Kengz he brags about "modernizing my style." More is on the way: He's readying an album, Old Soul, Young Spirit , for release this spring.

You can stream the new track below.