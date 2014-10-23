Hear Two Tracks from Milwaukee's New Electro-Soul Fusion Project NONOYEAHOKAY

The new Milwaukee band NONOYEAHOKAY is co-fronted by singers Colin Plant (of the rap groups The Hollowz and L&R) and Amber Ruthe (of the fierce post-punk act The Revenge Society), and as you might expect from a group that pairs that odd couple with an electronic producer, a guitarist and a bassist, their sound is an unabashed hodgepodge.

This month the group released two introductory tracks, both of which feel like they were created by attaching jumper cables to Radio Milwaukee's playlist then shooting lightning through them, Weird Science style. "XO" feels like the more formal of the two, a chilled-out, xx-style slow burner that lets producer Mark Gage take the reins. The track's digital flip side is "Pursuit," a woozy, percussive cover of Kid Cudi's one great song.

You can watch the video for "XO" and stream "Pursuit" below.