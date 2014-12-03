"Here & Now" Spotlights WMSE Swing Historian Dewey Gill

× Expand (Wikimedia Commons) Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys

For many Milwaukeeans it's a Sunday morning tradition as sacred as church or brunch: Dewey Gill's "The Sunday Big Band Show." Each week the WMSE DJ spotlights some of the rarest jazz and swing music on the planet, spinning ancient 78 records unearthed from attics and rummage sales then meticulously cleaned to minimize pops and crackles (there are always pops and crackles). Gill is as versed in this music as anybody, which made him a choice guest for DJ Sessions, a weekly segment on the public radio afternoon program "Here & Now." He joins host Jeremy Hobson to share some swing music that was popular during the Great Depression, highlighting songs that spoke to the troubles of the day.

You can stream the segment at the "Here & Now" website (the stream should be live this afternoon, if isn't already).