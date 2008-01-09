Hip Hop Site's 2007 Picks

×
I know I promised not to post any more best of 2007 lists, but one latecomer is worthy of a little attention: Hip Hop Site’s belated 2007 Best & Worst List. Although there are a couple of decent recommendations to be culled from the list, the picks tend toward the predictable. Kanye West and Jay-Z top the best major label release list, Little Brother tops the best indie list:
Every year the site compiles what they deem “the gayest rap lyrics of the year,” which, far from a homophobic indictment of unpopular rappers, is a funny reminder that the given the genre’s emphasis on wordplay, even the most macho, tough-guy lyricists are bound to accidentally stumble onto an unfortunate double entendre every now and then. This year, Rich Boy’s and Edo G’s stumbles are particularly embarrassing (I won’t reprint them here).
The 10 Best Major Label Hip-Hop Albums Of The Year (There Are 10?)The list continues, however, with a lengthy run down of various commentary, disses and jokey rants that are far more worthwhile than the actual picks.
1. Kanye West - “Graduation” (Def Jam)
2. Jay-Z - “American Gangster” (Def Jam)
3. Common - “Finding Forever” (G.O.O.D.)
4. Talib Kweli - “Eardrum” (Warner)
5. Wu-Tang Clan - “The 8 Diagrams” (SRC)
6. Ghostface Killah - “Big Doe Rehab” (Def Jam)
7. U.G.K. - “Underground Kingz” (Jive)
8. Lupe Fiasco - “The Cool” (Atlantic)
9. Redman - “Red Gone Wild” (Def Jam)
10. Timbaland - “Shock Value” (Interscope)
The 10 Best Indie Hip-Hop Albums Of The Year
1. Little Brother - “Get Back” (ABB Records)
2. El-P - “I'll Sleep When You're Dead” (Definitive Jux)
3. Evidence - “The Weatherman” (ABB Records)
4. Blu & Exile - “Below The Heavens” (Sound In Color)
5. Black Milk - “Popular Demand” (Fat Beats)
6. Aesop Rock - “None Shall Pass” (Definitive Jux)
7. DJ Jazzy Jeff - “Return Of The Magnificent” (K7)
8. KRS-One & Marley Marl - “Hip-Hop Lives” (Koch)
9. Sean Price - “Jesus Price Superstar” (Duck Down)
10. Cilvaringz “I” (Babygrande)
