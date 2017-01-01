The Hood Internet Play Milwaukee Dec. 5

One of the highlights of Lollapalooza this year was Perry's, a newly prominent stage for dance and electronic music that drew overflowing, enthusiastic crowds even at odd hours of the day. I spent a good deal of time at that stage, and the act that stood out most was the Chicago mash-up factory The Hood Internet, a duo that plies the Internet with a steady stream of free remixes and mixtapes (their latest mix, Volume 4, is posted here).

On paper, their act reads like a shtick designed for maximum web traffic: Pair a huge hit, usually by a popular rap or R&B artist, with an incongruous indie-rock song, sit back and watch the blogs light up. But The Hood Internet have a sense of composition other mash-up artists don't, and they avoid cheap novelty in favor of unexpectedly mellifluous pairings, like this mash-up of an R. Kelly hit with a Broken Social Scene deep cut: