Hotel Foster Will Celebrate All Things Dr. Dre Next Month

DRE DAY MKE / via Facebook

Few figures loom larger in hip-hop than Dr. Dre, the producer who laid the template for gangsta rap, recorded one of the more replayable rap albums of all time with The Chronic , and sired stars from Eminem to Snoop Dogg. Don't let his headphone-hocking, Dr. Pepper-drinking later years confuse you: The guy is a God, and if you were a teenager in the ’90s, odds are good you grew up quoting the guy.

Next month four figures from the Milwaukee hip-hop scene—Radio Milwaukee’s Tarik Moody and Jordan Lee (DJ Madhatter), along with WMSE’s Tyrone Bizzon Miller and Aaron Money—will host “a celebration of the life and music of Dr. Dre x93 at Hotel Foster on Thursday, Feb. 19, an evening perfectly titled Dre Day. It’ll feature music from Kiki Champ and Madhatter, who’ll spin a live mixtape built from Dr. Dre samples, as well as a Dr. Dre remix-themed installment of the Miltown Beat Down featuring four killer local producers, CameOne, FortymilBeats Forte, *hitmayng and Rason; Dr. Dre karaoke; and a “$20 Sack Pyramid Game Show x93 hosted by Aaron Money and Dana Coppa. That’s in addition to a Dr. Dre-inspired art gallery and a Chronic photo booth.

The event starts at 9. For more information, hit up its Facebook page.