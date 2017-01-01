House of M's Christmas Gift: A Free Mixtape

"Who says mutants don't celebrate the holidays?" Milwaukee's most impeccably branded hip-hop crew, House of M, asked on its Twitter account today.The superhero-themed collective, named after a Marvel comic series, is celebrating Christmas by giving away free music, starting today with a free download of DJ Deadbeat's The House of M Origins Mixtape, which you can download here.

Though it's comparing apples to oranges, and though I haven't actually seen the movie, I feel completely comfortable promising that the mix is better than X-Man Origins: Wolverine.