Hugh Masterson is Moving to Nashville, but the Hustle Will Continue

Over the last couple of years as the leader of the straight-forward country band Hugh Bob and the Hustle, Hugh Masterson has spent increasing amounts of time down in Nashville. It shouldn't be a surprise, then, that like a lot of career-minded musicians, he's decided to move there. He's planning to leave Milwaukee in the middle of the month, following a Dec. 12 farewell show at the Cactus Club.

"I just want to be in the room where everything is happening," Masterson says via email. "I go down there fairly often to do co-writes for other people. I'll be able to do that more while I'm there and hang out with old friends and make new ones as well."

Hugh Bob and the Hustle will carry on despite the move. "We will record and tour together," Masterson says. "We just won't do any one-off shows and I'll come back and practice with them before the start of a tour. I'll send them new song ideas as I demo them and we can practice them when we are together. I know that a couple of the guys in the band are working on a move down there as well."

As for whether the move is permanent, Masterson says it's too soon to tell. "I don't really know how long I'll be gone or if I'll come back at some point but I'd rather spend more time down there in the winter than up here," he says.