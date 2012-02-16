IfIHadAHiFi Soundtrack "Sexy Results"

This Saturday night, nearly a dozen performers, artists and musicians will take the Turner Hall Ballroom stage for a themed showcase called <a href=\"/article-17697-physics-and-performance-art-at-turner-hall-ballroom.html\">Sexy Results: Cedar Block\'s Dig for the Higgs and How the Quest Was Won</a>. One of those acts, the noise-rock band IfIHadAHiFi, has recorded an EP for the occasion. The group will post <em>Songs From Sexy Results: Cedar Block\'s Dig for the Higgs and How the Quest Was Won</em> on <a href=\"http://ifihadahifi.bandcamp.com/\">Bandcamp</a> on Saturday as a download-only release (for those who want a collector\'s item, the group will also sell a few homemade cassette tapes of the EP at Saturday\'s show). <br /><br />It\'s worth seeking out. The program\'s particle-physics theme is an obvious fit for the band, which is no stranger to songs about space and science, so the group charges through these eight quick, blistering tracks with particular zeal. I can\'t hear the track "The Theme Song From Sexy Results," incidentally, without thinking about how it could easily double as an alternate theme to <em>Weird Science</em> (or maybe even to "The Big Bang Theory," if "The Big Bang Theory" were a surreal, sometimes violent Adult Swim cartoon instead of a laugh-tracked CBS sitcom). <br /><br /><br />