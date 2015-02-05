Imagine Dragons Will Headline the BMO Harris Bradley Center

× Expand Courtesy Interscope Records

When Milwaukee last saw Imagine Dragons, the city was simply thankful that more people weren't hurt. The Las Vegas alternative band's single "Radioactive" had recently become a massive radio hit when the group played a hyper-crowded show at Summerfest in 2013, and their draw partially accounted for the festival's huge bottleneck that night. Presumably there will be more than enough space for all ticket-holding fans when the band returns to the city on Saturday, June 13 to play the BMO Harris Bradley Center as part of their tour behind their upcoming album Smoke + Mirrors , which hits stores Feb. 17.

Tickets for the show, which the venue announced this evening, will go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m., with a pre-sale beginning Friday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. and running until Monday, Feb. 16 at 10 p.m.

You can watch the video for the band's shouty single "I Bet My Life" below.