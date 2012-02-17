Iron Maiden to Headline The Marcus Amphitheater

<p> British heavy metal stalwarts Iron Maiden will return to Milwaukee for a headlining show at Summerfest\'s Marcus Amphitheater on Wednesday, July 4, with opener Alice Cooper, the festival announced this morning. This will be the band\'s first appearance in the city since 2000. The band\'s current "Maiden England World Tour" is its most extensive North American tour in a decade, and its setlist will be largely modeled after its top-selling 1989 concert video and album <a href=\"http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maiden_England\">Maiden England</a>.<br /><br />"In the 1980s we played Summerfest two or even three times maybe, on the waterfront if I remember correctly," Bruce Dickinson commented in a press release. "Great times! It will be fantastic to return to Milwaukee again after all this time and we look forward to seeing our fans there, and drinking all your beer!”<br /></p> <p>Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 3 at 10 a.m. Price information is not yet available.<br /></p>