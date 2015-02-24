IshDARR Does One for the Clubs

Stream the rapper's latest, "Too Bad"

by

Milwaukee rapper IshDARR has never hidden his love for the classics—the Tribe Called Quests, the Nases, all the other widely beloved hip-hop that smart kids fresh out of high school listen to—but his latest single "Too Bad" finds him grounded in the present. It's less lyrics-centric than the other track IshDARR teased this month, "Vibe," but what it lacks in dynamo wordplay it makes up for with a thick, bass-heavy beat. This is his nod to the clubs, and it sounds like he fits right in.

You can stream the track below. IshDARR's full-length debut Old Soul, Young Spirit is scheduled for a March 4 release ahead of his appearances later that month at Austin's South by Southwest music festival.