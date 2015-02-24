IshDARR Does One for the Clubs

× Expand Photo credit: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

Milwaukee rapper IshDARR has never hidden his love for the classics—the Tribe Called Quests, the Nases, all the other widely beloved hip-hop that smart kids fresh out of high school listen to—but his latest single "Too Bad" finds him grounded in the present. It's less lyrics-centric than the other track IshDARR teased this month, "Vibe," but what it lacks in dynamo wordplay it makes up for with a thick, bass-heavy beat. This is his nod to the clubs, and it sounds like he fits right in.

You can stream the track below. IshDARR's full-length debut Old Soul, Young Spirit is scheduled for a March 4 release ahead of his appearances later that month at Austin's South by Southwest music festival.