Jack White, Black Sabbath and At The Drive-In to Headline Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza has revealed its 2012 lineup, which includes previously rumored headliners Jack White, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Black Keys and the recently reunited bands Black Sabbath and At The Drive-In. Though there are plenty of indie rock and alternative acts on the lineup, this year\'s schedule is one of the festival\'s most diverse yet, with a hearty helping of hip-hop (J. Cole, Wale, Childish Gambino, Doomtree), a sampling of earthy, Bonnaroo-friendly rock (JJ Grey & Mofro, Trampled by Turtles, Kopecky Family Band, Gary Clark Jr.), some in-vogue R&B (The Weeknd, Frank Ocean), an "American Idol" contestant (Haley Reinhart) and a whole mess of electronic and dance music. Perry\'s reliably crowded, ever-growing electronic stage has expanded yet again, and Swedish DJ Avicii and the joyous French electro duo Justice will headline the main stages.<br /><br />Here\'s a partial schedule of this year\'s Lollapalooza, which takes place Aug. 3-5 in Chicago\'s Grant Park:<br /> <blockquote>Florence + the Machine, Passion Pit, the Shins, Sigur Ros, Fun., M83, The Weeknd, Frank Ocean, Franz Ferdinand, Metric, Alabama Shakes, Dawes, Die Antwoord, Tune-Yards, Mona, Sharon Van Etten, the Growlers, the Gaslight Anthem, Hey Rosetta!, JEFF the Brotherhood, Band of Skulls, Anamanaguchi, SBTRKT, First Aid Kit, Tame Impala, Wax, the Walkmen, FIDLAR, JJ Grey & Mofro, LP, JC Brooks & the Uptown Sound, Gary Clark Jr., Milo Greene, Neon Indian, Dum Dum Girls, Kopecky Family Band, Washed Out, the Jezabels, Aloe Blacc, Trampled by Turtles, Yuna, Bear in Heaven, Walk Off the Earth, Blind Pilot, Animal Kingdom, Chairlift, Dev, J. Cole, the Black Angels, the Sheepdogs, Yellow Ostrich, the Dunwells, Givers, DJ Mel, Polica, Empires, Bombay Bicycle Club, Kevin Devine, Wale, Michael Kiwanuka, Dry the River, White Rabbits, Helena, Haley Reinhart, Imaginary Cities, the Head & the Heart, the Devil Makes Three, Overdoz, the Big Pink, Oberhofer, Ambassadors, Twin Shadow, the War on Drugs, DJ Zebo, the Tallest Man on Earth, Chancellor Warhol, Toro Y Moi, O Rappa, Laura Warshauer, Dr. Dog, Bowerbirds, Red Oblivion, Of Monsters and Men, Orchard Lounge. <br /><br /> <strong>Perry's Stage</strong>: Bassnectar, Santigold, Skream & Benga, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Kaskade, Little Dragon, Star Slinger, Calvin Harris, Porter Robinson, Nadastrom, Nero, Sub Focus, DJ Nihal, Madeon, the White Panda, Knife Party, Zedd, Salva, Zeds Dead, Paper Diamond, Kid Color, Big Gigantic.</blockquote>