Jaill's Album Release Party Will Be at Bay View Bowl

The Turner Hall Ballroom is a perfectly fine place to release an album, but it doesn\'t have an arcade room or even a foosball table, so Jaill opted to have their album release party at Bay View Bowl instead. The Milwaukee garage-pop trio will play the bowling alley on Friday, June 8, giving fans a chance to pick up copies of their latest Sub Pop album <em>Traps</em>, a follow-up to 2010\'s <em>That\'s How We Burn</em>, a few days before its June 12 release.<br /><br />Like all bowling parties, this one is all-ages. <a href=\"http://battlecrymke.com/\">Tickets</a> are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. There will also be tacos.<br /><br />