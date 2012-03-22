Jaill's New Album, "Traps," Will Come Out on June 12

Sub Pop Records has set a June 12 release date for <em>Traps</em>, Jaill\'s followup to their 2010 label debut <em>That\'s How We Burn</em>. The Milwaukee garage-pop trio tracked the new album last year in singer/guitarist Vinnie Kircher\'s basement, then whittled the recordings down to 11 tracks and mixed them in New York at Nicolas Vernhes\' Rare Book Room studio. Judging from the label\'s description of it, it should sound an awful lot like a Jaill album: "<em>Traps</em> is pretty, it\'s moody, it pops. It has the scrappy, vengeful enthusiasm of a puppy stuck under a blanket. It\'s an adorably grumpy bear just awoken from his long winter\'s slumber, with a mangy heart rarely found outside of the stuffed animal bin of a Salvation Army. It\'s an album that expects to be taken seriously goddammit, even though it just puked on the bar." <br /><br />Stay tuned for information about a local release party.<br /><br />