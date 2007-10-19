Jay-Z Retires the "R" Word

With an anticipated album on the horizon (the American Gangster soundtrack), Jay-Z apologized for his premature retirement talk a few years back in an amusing AP interview. (It could have worked out worse for the guy, though. At least Jay-Z retained much of his cachetif anything, his reputation was only further cemented during his retirement. Poor Ma$e, who, granted, never garnered much respect to begin with, retired while he was on top commercially, but never succeeded in making a comeback once he had a change of heart.)

In the article, Hov also gives a (harshly?) qualified endorsement of his would-be successor as the greatest rapper in the game, Lil Wayne.