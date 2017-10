Jazz in the Park Reveals its 2015 Lineup

×

June 4 Christopher’s Project

June 11 The Jimmys

June 18 Incendio with Terra Guitarra

June 25 Wifee and the Huzz Band

July 2 Orquesta Tumbao

July 9 [No Jazz in the Park; Bastille Days]

July 16 Streetlife with Warren Wiegratz and No BS! Brass Band

July 23 Jim Liban & The Joel Paterson Trio

July 30 Davina and The Vagabonds

Aug. 6 Primitive Culture

Aug. 13 Steely Dane/The Music of Steely Dan

Aug. 20 José Valdes & The Mambo All-Stars

Aug. 27 Altered Five Blues Band

Sept. 3 Bill Bonifas & the Legends of Milwaukee Jazz

How's this for a well-timed announcement? Just as the weather warms and our city's thoughts turn outdoors, one of Milwaukee's most popular summer music series announces its lineup. Today Jazz in the Park revealed its 13 headliners for 2015, and as usual the talent extends beyond jazz (and sometimes far, far beyond jazz) to touch on blues, Latin music, R&B, gospel and rock. The complete lineup for the free series, which runs Thursdays in Cathedral Square Park, is below.For more information on these headliners, visit Jazz in the Park's website