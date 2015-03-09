Jazz in the Park Reveals its 2015 Lineup

How's this for a well-timed announcement? Just as the weather warms and our city's thoughts turn outdoors, one of Milwaukee's most popular summer music series announces its lineup. Today Jazz in the Park revealed its 13 headliners for 2015, and as usual the talent extends beyond jazz (and sometimes far, far beyond jazz) to touch on blues, Latin music, R&B, gospel and rock. The complete lineup for the free series, which runs Thursdays in Cathedral Square Park, is below.
June 4 Christopher’s Project June 11 The Jimmys June 18 Incendio with Terra Guitarra June 25 Wifee and the Huzz Band July 2 Orquesta Tumbao July 9 [No Jazz in the Park; Bastille Days] July 16 Streetlife with Warren Wiegratz and No BS! Brass Band July 23 Jim Liban & The Joel Paterson Trio July 30 Davina and The Vagabonds Aug. 6 Primitive Culture Aug. 13 Steely Dane/The Music of Steely Dan Aug. 20 José Valdes & The Mambo All-Stars Aug. 27 Altered Five Blues Band Sept. 3 Bill Bonifas & the Legends of Milwaukee Jazz