JC Brooks and the Uptown Sound, New Orleans Suspects Among 2012 Jazz in the Park Headliners

<p> The Chicago retro-soul quartet JC Brooks and the Uptown Sound and the jammy jazz-funk band The New Orleans Suspects are among the headliners at this year\'s Jazz in the Park concert series. The event, which will run Thursdays from June 7 to Sept. 6 in Cathedral Square Park, announced its complete 2012 schedule this morning:<br /> </p> <blockquote> <p>June 7 - Reverend Raven (Milwaukee)<br />June 14 - JC Brooks and the Uptown Sound (Chicago)<br />June 21 - Kokolo Afrobeat Orchestra (NYC)<br />June 28 - D\'Calleson (Milwaukee)<br />July 5 - We Six (Milwaukee)<br />July 12 - No Jazz in the Park due to Bastille Days programming<br />July 19 - Pete Carney & Ghost Farm (Chicago)<br />July 26 - Orquesta Tumbao (Milwaukee)<br />Aug. 2 - The New Orleans Suspects (New Orleans)<br />Aug. 9 - Natty Nation (Madison)<br />Aug. 16 - Shaker & the Egg (Appleton/Green Bay)<br />Aug. 23 - The Right Now (Chicago)<br />Aug. 30 - The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken (Milwaukee)<br />Sept. 6 - Random Walk (Milwaukee) </p> </blockquote>And for those keeping track, carry-in alcohol is still prohibited at the event. There will be plenty of adult beverages on sale, though. The series will feature a happy hour from 5-6 p.m. each week, just before the music begins at 6 p.m.<br />