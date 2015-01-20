Jenny Lewis Will Make Her Turner Hall Debut in May

× Expand Courtesy Warner Bros. Records

It's been a good chunk of time since Jenny Lewis last played a solo show in Milwaukee. That show was in 2006, when she was touring behind her country gospel album Rabbit Fur Coat . This afternoon the Turner Hall Ballroom announced that she'll return for a show at the venue on Tuesday, May 19, as part of her tour behind her latest solo album, The Voyager , a Ryan Adams-produced record that, as luck would have it, happens to be the former Rilo Kiley leader's finest work since Rabbit Fur Coat .

General admission tickets are $22 and go on sale Friday, Jan. 23 at noon. You can stream the video for The Voyager 's lead single "One of the Guys" below.