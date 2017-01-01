Joanna Newsom @ The Pabst Theater, April 2

Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter/harpist Joanna Newsom will perform at the Pabst Theater on Friday, April 2, the venue announced today. It will be her first concert in Milwaukee since her well-received 2007 performance with a 30-piece orchestra.

That last concert was in support of her sophomore album, 2006’s Ys, a sprawling song cycle recorded with visionary composer Van Dyke Parks and producer Steve Albini. Newsom’s April 2 return appearance could offer a first glimpse at new material: She’s said to be planning to release an album this year, though details are scarce.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 15 at noon.