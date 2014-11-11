Jon Mueller and Friends Celebrate Design at AIGA's "Futura Extra Bold" Concert

Percussionist/composer Jon Mueller has had a banner year, releasing two absolutely visionary records with his project Death Blues as well as an ambient collaborative LP with minimalist musician Duane Pitre, all between long stretches on the road with his band Volcano Choir. Mueller will put yet more original music on display this Thursday, Nov. 13 at the Turner Hall Ballroom in conjunction with the Wisconsin chapter of the professional design association AIGA as that group celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Mueller's score for the group's one-off "Futura Extra Bold" concert will examine the last 100 years of design in 20-year increments, illustrating how both aesthetic and sonic trends have evolved in that time.

"The composition kind of picks up its pace as it goes, so there will be different kind of sounds as the program covers the teens and the '20s, then the '40s and the '50s and the '60s, finishing up with much faster sounds as it heads toward the future," Wisconsin AIGA spokesman Andy Larsen says.

Mueller has culled some guests from his ever-growing circle for the performance, including peers Hal Rammel, Jim Warchol and Chris Rosenau and members of Old Earth and Hello Death.

The music will be accompanied by visuals created by design students from UWM and MIAD, culled from thousands of images of designs both iconic and obscure.

Tickets for the event, which will conclude with music from the DJ duo Kiings, are $15 for AIGA members, $25 for the general public.