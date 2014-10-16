Journal Communications Will Play Only the Trendiest Trending Songs on NowTrending.Com

Finally, there’s a place to hear popular music online. This week the Journal Broadcast Group announced it has thrown its hat into the Internet radio game with a new streaming station, NowTrending.com’s #1 Hits Radio. The station “focuses on the most popular hits, using downloads, shares and radio play data to compile the biggest songs in the world, all in one place, x93 according to a Journal press release. “The ‘hit songs on demand’ programming keeps music fans current on the very latest chart-toppers, while the high-energy presentation is designed to give listeners a feel for what’s moving up the charts by today’s hottest stars. x93 So now you never have to worry about not hearing trending songs.

The station’s proprietary method for determining which music is popular must be impeccable, because the songs the station has been playing this morning have indeed been hits. The playlist has included recent offerings from Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Maroon 5, as well as euphemistic songs about bass, music from Lowes Hardware and Mazda commercials, and all manner of choruses either sung by, written by or generally inspired by Sia.

In keeping with the company’s “people must really like things that are already ubiquitous x93 business model, the station is hosted in conjunction with NowTrending.com, a site dedicated to “the most current viral and clickable trending stories. x93 It is believed to be the only place on the Internet where you can find such content.