<p>Teen sensation Justin Bieber, who recently turned voting-age, will headline the BMO Harris Bradley Centerwe may never get used to calling it thaton Sunday, Oct. 21, the venue announced this morning. The performance is part of a 46-date North American tour behind the singer\'s fourth album, <em>Believe</em>, which is due in stores June 19. "Call Me Maybe" singer Carly Rae Jepsen opens.<br /></p> <p>Tickets go on sale June 2.<br /> </p>