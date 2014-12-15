Kacey Musgraves Will Return to Milwaukee in February

Kacey Musgraves didn’t make much of a splash when she competed on the 2007 “American Idol x93 knockoff “Nashville Star, x93 where she finished seventh, but after three commercially ignored independent albums, this year she finally released her breakthrough record, Same Trailer Different Park , an endearingly wide-eyed country album with a quaint, traditionalist streak. It earned plenty of acclaim even from publications that don’t cover much commercial country music, including Spin and Rolling Stone , which ranked the disc as one of 2013’s albums of the year.

Today the Pabst Theater announced that Musgraves will return to Milwaukee for the first time since her concert at the Rave last December. She'll headline the Pabst on Saturday, Feb. 21. Tickets are $32.50 and go on sale Friday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m.