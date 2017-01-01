Kill Rock Stars Gives Away an Unreleased Elliott Smith Song

­­To promote its acquisition of Elliott Smith's first and last albums to its catalog, Smith's longtime label Kill Rock Stars is giving away a free mp3 of an unreleased song from the singer-songwriter. "Cecilia/Amanda" is a drastic re-working of a song Smith recorded with his high school band, and it's a spiteful little number, one of those songs where Smith cuts down a woman while playing the innocent victim. "I'm sorry for you and your kid," he tisks, disguising his kiss-off as a sympathy card. By the end he doesn't even veil his resentment: "You got a little baby now, I don't want to see you around here no more."

This track, the label says, stems from a 1997, which dates it to one of Smith's most fruitful periods and between two of his best records, Either/Or and XO. It bridges both releases, balancing the finger-picked intimacy of the former while hinting at the lush, orchestral arrangements of the former. You can download the song here.