Kings of Leon Will Headline the Marcus Amphitheater

An outfit of religiously raised brothers turned sex-obsessed rock stars, Nashville's Kings of Leon will headline Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater on Thursday, June 25, the festival announced today. It'll be the bearded alt-rock band's first Milwaukee performance since releasing their sixth and latest album Mechanical Bull in 2013.

There's no word on how much tickets cost yet, but they'll go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. and, like every other Marcus Amphitheater show during the festival, they'll include general admission to Summerfest.

This is Summerfest's fifth Marcus Amphitheater headliner announcement for 2015, following news of Florida Georgia Line on June 24, Keith Urban on June 26, Linkin Park on June 30 and Ed Sheeran on July 3.