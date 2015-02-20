Klassik Makes "Spring" Come Early

Last month Milwaukee rapper Klassik announced his intentions of being any and everywhere in 2015, beginning with a series of four season-themed EPs. So far he's sticking to those plans: Today he released the second of those EPs, Spring , a little ahead of the season itself but well timed to pitchers and catchers reporting in Arizona. And befitting the season that inspired it, Spring finds Klassik in a frolicky mood, dropping silly Superbad references on "Go Far," rocking a jittery, synth-pop beat on "Know It All" and flipping the Pharcyde on "Otha Fish." It's a minor work from the frequently serious rapper, but it's fun as hell.

Give it a stream below.