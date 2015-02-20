Klassik Makes "Spring" Come Early

Two seasons down, two to go for the Milwaukee rapper

by

Last month Milwaukee rapper Klassik announced his intentions of being any and everywhere in 2015, beginning with a series of four season-themed EPs. So far he's sticking to those plans: Today he released the second of those EPs, Spring , a little ahead of the season itself but well timed to pitchers and catchers reporting in Arizona. And befitting the season that inspired it, Spring finds Klassik in a frolicky mood, dropping silly Superbad references on "Go Far," rocking a jittery, synth-pop beat on "Know It All" and flipping the Pharcyde on "Otha Fish." It's a minor work from the frequently serious rapper, but it's fun as hell.

Give it a stream below.