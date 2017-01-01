You Know That I Could Use Somebody (To Cover "Use Somebody")

Bat For Lashes, Friendly Fires and others do Kings of Leon

It turns out that once you get past the unmistakable stink of Right Guard and Wild Turkey that Kings of Leon leave behind on everything they touch, the group's mega-hit "Use Somebody" is actually a pretty great song; the track is quickly emerging as a new standard. Here are a handful of the cover versions floating around the net.

Paramore de-dudes the song with this lovely cover:

As does Bat for Lashes, with this typically funereal take:

More uplifting is a bloopy, Friendly Fires-esque cover from, who else, Friendly Fires:

And Kelly Clarkson now belts out a shiny version of the song live... (literally) working it into an Alanis Morissette song: