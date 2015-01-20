Lex Allen Gives "Anonymous Vibes" a Second Push

× Expand Rae Bu

Lex Allen’s debut Anonymous Vibes fell under the radar when it was first released early last year, which was a shame if not a surprise, given that it was a posh, contemporary soul album in a city where there isn’t a huge market for that kind of thing. But you’ve got to admire Allen’s persistence. Over the months that followed, Allen slowly expanded his profile by playing shows, including some electric ones with the Fresh Cut Collective, and at the end of the year he gave his EP another push, re-releasing it with a few tweaks and new cover art. And this time out, more people are paying attention—this weekend V100 played its lead single, “Puppy Love, x93 for which Allen also just released a new video. Like the song itself, the video is a tribute to romance in its most innocent, middle-school form.

You can watch it below, and if you missed it the first time, you can also stream Anonymous Vibes , via Bandcamp.