Lil' Kim to Play the Riverside Theater

Never let it be said that the Pabst Theater Foundation isn\'t capable of surprising. This morning the organization announced that rapper Lil\' Kim will headline its Riverside Theater on Sunday, May 27. It\'ll be the her <del>first</del> second Milwaukee performance since her 2005 incarceration for conspiracy and perjury after she refused to testify against former associates who had been implicated in a 2001 shooting. <br /><br />Kim took several years off before returning to music, appearing on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2009, but in 2011 she released a Nicki Minaj-skewering mixtape, <em>Black Friday</em>, and this year she\'s planning to release a new album. It\'ll be her first since 2005\'s <em>The Naked Truth</em>, which infamously earned a rare, five-mic rating from <em>The Source</em> even though it really, really didn\'t deserve one.<br /><br />Tickets go on sale Friday, April 20 at noon. Milwaukee\'s most recent "American Idol" contender, Naima Adedapo, opens.<br /><br /><strong>CORRECTION</strong>: An early version of this post incorrectly said this will be Lil\' Kim\'s first Milwaukee performance since 2005. However the rapper performed at the Rave in 2010. We apologize for the error.<br />