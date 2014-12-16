Here's the Lineup for the Domes' 2015 Music Under Glass Concert Series

×

Summer spoils our city with endless concerts in county parks, but when cold weather rolls around, those live music offerings dry up. Since 2009, however, the Mitchell Park Domes have helped fill the void until warm weather returns with its Music Under Glass concert series. Today the venue reveals its winter schedule for the Thursday night concert series, which will run Jan. 8 through March 19. It opens with a Neil Diamond tribute act and includes plenty of local outdoor festival staples, including blues favorites Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin' Altar boys and Celtic folk-rockers Tallymoore.

Tickets are $7 for adults, and $5 for minors ages 6-17 and resident seniors, students and people with disabilities.

Jan. 8 Neil Diamond & Nostalgia Show

Jan. 15 Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys – Brewcity Bruisers Night

Jan. 22 Sir Pinkerton and the Magnificents

Jan. 29 Jonny T-Bird and the MPs

Feb. 5 Liam Ford Band – Johnny Cash Night

Feb. 12 The BriTins – Beatles Night

Feb. 19 Run Carolina

Feb. 26 Kelli and the Soul Mates

Mar. 5 Groove Therapy

Mar. 12 Tallymoore – St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Mar. 19 Michael Drake & the No Tan Lines Band – Beach Party Night

