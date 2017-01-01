Listening Party Overload

I'm not sure if this is a reflection on the interest surrounding Vampire Weekend, the aggressive promotional campaign behind their new album, the growing distance between Milwaukee's East Side and Bay View neighborhoods, the gentrification of the city or some combination of all of the above, but Milwaukee is hosting not one but two listening parties for Vampire Weekend's upcoming record, Contra.

The first is tonight at Burnhearts in Bay View, which has hosted several similar listening parties over the last year. It's sponsored by Muzzle of Bees and WMSE. The second is Sunday night at the Nomad on Brady Street, and is sponsored by the music blog Seizure Chicken. Both events are free and will feature Vampire Weekend giveaways. Polo shirts, possibly?