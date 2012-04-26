Local Music Wrap-Up: Jamie Breiwick, Skappleton, Lisa Gatewood, Zaire

<p>Three Milwaukee acts will celebrate new album releases on Friday, two of them at the same venue. Folk-rockers <strong>Juniper Tar</strong> have invited a small army of guest musicians, including Paul Cebar, Trapper Schoepp, The Championship\'s Joe Crockett and Call Me Lightning\'s Shane Hochstetler, to join them on stage at the Turner Hall Ballroom for their <em>Last Waltz</em>-inspired release show for their new <em>Since Before</em>. Michael Carriere <a href=\"/article-18489-juniper-tars-collective-voice.html\">profiled the band</a> in this week\'s <em>Shepherd</em>, describing the release as "an incredibly ambitious record." <br /><br />That event will also double as the release show for <strong>Surgeons in Heat</strong>\'s new self-titled LP, which combines last year\'s <em>Surgeons in Heat</em> LP with this winter\'s <em>Midnite at Bellevue</em> EP. Co-produced by Jaill\'s Vinnie Kircher, the <em>Bellevue</em> tracks find the band digging even deeper into the cool-breeze soft-rock of \'70s staples like Steve Miller and Peter Frampton. <a href=\"http://surgeonsinheat.bandcamp.com/album/surgeons-in-heat-lp\">(Stream it here.)</a><br /><br />Meanwhile, enchanting songstress <strong>Lisa Gatewood</strong> will mark the digital release of her sophomore album, <em>Midway</em>, across town with two sets at the Sugar Maple in Bay View. She recorded the new album with Todd Richards at his Bay View studio, fleshing out her dreamy folk songs with contributions from players like Janet Schiff, Chris Vos and Matt Meixner.<br /><br />Ska\'ome on ska\'own and ska\'njoy ska\'ome ska: If you came of age in the \'90s and had ties to the local punk scene and/or your high-school marching band, there\'s a good chance you attended one of Appleton\'s annual <strong>Skappleton</strong> concerts. This Saturday the event marks its <a href=\"http://www.skappleton.org/\">20th anniversary</a> at the Horny Goat Hideaway with a lineup of 15 ska bands from around Wisconsin and the Midwest, including The Invaders, Deals Gone Bad, The Skattsmen, Something To Do and Dr. Cancer and the Skambies. It\'ll be the first time Milwaukee has hosted the festival.<br /></p> <p>Two weeks ago, on Friday the 13th, trumpeter <strong>Jamie Breiwick</strong> and his quintet played a five-song Thelonius Monk set at the Jazz Estate, which they recorded for their latest release. <em>Friday the 13th (Music of Thelonius Monk) </em>is now posted for <a href=\"http://jamiebreiwick.bandcamp.com/\">free streaming and download</a> at Breiwick\'s Bandcamp site. The recordings have the same warm fidelity as Monk\'s \'50s live albums.<br /><br />A Milwaukee-born rapper received a little bit of love from MTV last week. <strong>Zaire</strong> appeared on the station\'s "RapFix" program, where he was warmly embraced by DJ Khaled. You can <a href=\"http://www.mtv.com/videos/news/760636/zaire-gets-in-the-game.jhtml\">stream the video here</a>.<br /><br />The artists formerly known as Conrad Plymouth continue to tease new music. This week a new <strong>Field Report</strong> song called "Taking Alcatraz" made its way around the \'net, earning write-ups on <a href=\"http://pitchfork.com/reviews/tracks/13504-taking-alcatraz/\">Pitchfork</a> and <a href=\"http://stereogum.com/1011672/field-report-taking-alcatraz/mp3s/\">Stereogum</a>. Like many of Christopher Porterfield\'s songs, this one is a bittersweet celebration of free will. "A line in the sand is worthless if you don\'t care," he sings. "If I die here, at least I made a choice."<br /><br />And today the A.V. Club beat Summerfest at its own game, <a href=\"http://www.avclub.com/milwaukee/articles/heres-the-lineup-for-this-years-cascio-interstate,72958/\">releasing the early lineup </a>for the festival\'s all-local <strong>Cascio Interstate Groove Stage</strong>. Headliners include the Altos, I\'m Not a Pilot, Coo Woo, Boy Blue, Sat. Nite Duets and Collections of Colonies of Bees.<br /><br /><br /></p>