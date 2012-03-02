Local Music Wrap-Up: Juniper Tar, Blessed Feathers, Pizzle, Pacino, The MKE Shindig

Spring is shaping up to be a big season for local album releases. This week brought news of three big ones.<br /><br /><strong>Juniper Tar </strong>will release its latest full length, <em>Since Before</em>, with a show at the Turner Hall Ballroom modeled after The Band\'s famous "Last Waltz" concert. For their Milwaukee-centric "First Waltz" performance, they\'ll be joined on stage by Paul Cebar, Trapper Schoepp, Sat. Nite Duets, Black Eagle Child and members of Decibully, Call me Lightning, Semi-Twang and The Wildbirds. The Friday, April 27 concert will also double as <strong>Surgeons In Heat</strong>\'s release show for the new EP <em>Midnight at Bellevue</em>. <a href=\"http://pabsttheater.org/show/junipertar2012\">Tickets</a> are $10 and go on sale today at noon.<br /><br />The West Bend folk ensemble <strong>Blessed Feathers</strong> will release its latest album, <em>Hey All You Floridians</em>, in April, in time for the band\'s opening spot at Youth Lagoon\'s April 5 concert at the Turner Hall Ballroom. The album will be released in conjunction with songwriter Donivan Berube\'s literary zine <em>Sleeping in a Torn Quilt / Dreaming of Gold</em>, which features words and artwork from Sharon Van Etten, members of Peter Wolf Crier and Little Scream, and Okkervil River artist Will Schaff. <a href=\"http://www.blessedfeathers.bigcartel.com/\">Pre-orders of the album</a> include a copy of the zine.<br /><br />"Green and Yellow" rapper <strong>Pizzle</strong> titled his new mixtape <em>Insomnia</em>, which is an odd choice given that it contains some of his most amped-up tracks yet. You can stream or download it from <a href=\"http://indy.livemixtapes.com/mixtapes/16334/pizzle_insomnia.html\">Livemixtapes.com</a>.<br /><br />With assistance from producer Bizness Boi, local rapper <strong>Pacino</strong> "brings the opera in" on his grandiose latest track, "Advance," which is <a href=\"http://chinochinoyall.tumblr.com/post/18541601187/pacino-chinochinoyall-advance-im-second\">streaming now on Tumblr</a>. It\'s from his upcoming <em>Beyond Compare 2: Chasing History</em> mixtape.<br /><br /><a href=\"/article-17861-pretty-wounds-look-to-the-past.html\">Erin Wolf profiles</a> the local punk band <strong>Pretty Wounds</strong> in this week\'s <em>Shepherd Express</em>. I can\'t stop listening to the group\'s fantastic new album <em>Whatever, Go Away</em>, which is <a href=\"http://prettywounds.bandcamp.com/\">streaming on Bandcamp</a>.<br /><br />If you\'re going to Austin\'s South by Southwest music festival this month, you\'ll be in good company. Some Milwaukeeans are throwing an unofficial showcase party called the <strong>MKE Shindig</strong> on March 12 at the Cedar Street Courtyard. It\'ll feature good Milwaukee beer (which can be tragically hard to come by in Austin), Johnsonville brats, and performances from Fresh Cut Collective and I\'m Not A Pilot. You can find more information about the event, which is seeking sponsors, <a href=\"http://www.mkeshindig.com/\">here</a>.<br /><br />