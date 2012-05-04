Local Music Wrap-Up: Lisa Ridgely, Kinth, Tony Memmel

As J. Flash, Milwaukee singer-songwriter Jeff Flashinski has been releasing some of the city\'s most wide-ranging records, albums evenly divided between abstracted folk and ambient instrumentals. He now admits the contrast between the two styles was a bit jarring, so he\'s started a new project as an outlet for his drone-based recordings: <strong>Kinth</strong>. "I just felt I was spreading myself too thin with what I was doing and trying to cover too many genres," Flashinski says. "The message had shifted greatly over time, too. Kinth will be more electronic based. I don\'t expect this EP to turn many heads as the songs are just ambient/drone, but I still think they\'re worth listening to." You can stream Kinth\'s debut three-song EP, the winkingly titled <em>Paradigm Shift</em>, on <a href=\"http://kinth.bandcamp.com/\">Bandcamp</a>.<br /><br /><strong>Lisa Ridgely and The Fainting Room</strong> release their new EP <em>Wine in Bed</em> tonight with a show at Club Garibaldi, but you can <a href=\"http://lisaridgely.bandcamp.com/album/wine-in-bed-ep\">stream it right now</a> at Bandcamp. It\'s a sometimes stormy, sometimes resigned, and always pretty folk-rock set with a distinct late-night feel, and it features some tasteful accompaniments from Chris DeMay and Field Report\'s Nick Berg. Fittingly Field Report and DeMay will share her album-release bill tonight.<br /><br />Counting Crows singer Adam Duritz has a thing for Milwaukee musicians. He was a vocal early fan of Field Report, and now he\'s selected local singer-songwriter <strong>Tony Memmel</strong> as one of the winners of a Counting Crows cover contest. You can hear Memmel\'s cover of "Recovering the Satellites" <a href=\"http://www.indabamusic.com/opportunities/counting-crows-cover-song-contest\">here</a>. "I love the vocal treatment, technically, musically, and just emotionally It makes it very personal," Duritz writes of the track. "The melodic choices do that too. The outro is brilliant. Waiting that long in the song to come with the kick drum makes it kinda devastating. Restraint is tough at moments like that but it\'s a good choice. Makes you ache for it."<br /><br />And in this week\'s <em>Shepherd</em>, <a href=\"/article-18561-coo-woos-british-sensibilities.html\">Erin Wolf profiles</a> local Brit-pop enthusiasts <strong>Coo Woo</strong>, whose ultra-catchy album Love Exposure is <a href=\"http://coowoo.bandcamp.com/\">streaming here</a>. The group plays a pair of shows this weekend, at Art Bar tonight and the DMZ Lounge Saturday.<br />