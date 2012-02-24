Local Music Wrap-Up: Pridefest, The Promise Ring, Surgeons In Heat

<p> <strong>PrideFest</strong> will mark its 25th anniversary when it returns to the Summerfest grounds the weekend of June 8-10, but first the event will host its first Rising Talent Showcase at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Friday, March 9. Singer-songwriter <strong>Jayme Dawicki </strong>will headline the show, which will also feature performances from Up North, Shut Eye, Max Dvorak, Joe Neary, The Gazettiers, EB Jade, Jordin Baas and Daniel McNall. Barefoot Wines is hosting a wine-tasting bar at the event. <br /><br />Lovers of any and all Ford administration-era rock, <strong>Surgeons In Heat</strong> have teased a new single from their upcoming EP. "Never Noticed" is streaming now <a href=\"http://surgeonsinheat.bandcamp.com/album/midnight-at-bellevue-ep\">on their Bandcamp page</a>. The new release, <em>Midnight At Bellevue</em>, comes out on March 27. <br /><br /><strong>The Promise Ring</strong>\'s reunion show tonight at the Turner Hall Ballroom is sold out. Erin Wolf gives a little background on the reunion <a href=\"/article-17789-the-promise-ring-reunites-and-reminisces.html\">here</a>. Matt Wild from the A.V. Club <a href=\"http://www.avclub.com/milwaukee/articles/watch-the-promise-ring-perform-three-songs-on-fm-1,69625/\">filmed the band\'s recent performances</a> on FM 102.1.<br /><br />Prolific Milwaukee electronic producer <strong>adoptahighway</strong> has a new release out on the Pennsylvania label Ill Pill Records. <em>Terrorvision</em> is a 12-inch split with label with Philly musician (and label owner) Sleetwalker. You can hunt it down on <a href=\"http://www.illpillrecords.com/\">the label\'s website</a>. <br /><br />And this week Milwaukee director Jack Packard released a wildly amusing new Funny or Die video, "Ice Cold Bowling Trick Shots," which features some great stunts, a whole lot of Milwaukee landmarks, and the track "HIGH" from the local hip-hop duo <strong>Logic & Raze</strong>. <a href=\"http://www.funnyordie.com/videos/1240432ab6/ice-cold-bowling-trick-shots\">Watch it here</a>.<br /><br /><br /><br /></p>