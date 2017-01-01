The Long and Painful Death of RiverSplash

Milwaukee’s long-running RiverSplash festival won’t be returning next year, organizers announced today. The news comes after the event has suffered several years of bad weather and, especially following a 2008 shooting, even worse press.

"'When you're in the event business, weather can make you or break you,” Milwaukee Riverwalk District board member Marsha Sehler said in a pre-written statement. “Unfortunately, with several years of bad weather and our increasing costs associated with producing a free, family-friendly event, the return has not been sustainable. Within the last year, other veteran events across the country have fallen victim to tough economic times. It's forced us all to be savvier in how we market our neighborhoods and cities.”

While it's always sad to see a major public event end, especially one with the admirable mission of driving traffic downtown, RiverSplash seemed to be on life support after the 2008 shooting of an 18-year-old man. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ran a damning report with vivid quotes from frightened festival attendees, and Ald. Robert Bauman put the festival on notice, demanding increased security measures. Even though last year’s RiverSplash occurred without major incident, it was clear the event no longer had the full support of the city, its press or its politicians.

The truth is it’s hard for a public festival to overcome the stigma of shooting. The constant drumbeat of “will there be violence again?” stories drives away Joe Milwaukeean while threatening to become a self-fulfilling prophecy, sparking a downward spiral that’s difficult to escape. A similar cycle crippled the late African World Festival and also tarnished the reputation of Milwaukee’s Juneteenth gathering, even though that celebration hasn’t had a major incident for years.

Violence was never RiverSplash’s biggest problem, though: It was the festival’s proximity to a rowdy drinking district. Loud spillover from nearby bars and clubs undermined the festival’s family-friendly reputation.

Judging by the response to news of RiverSplash’s cancellation on Twitter, Milwaukee isn’t shedding many tears. One user greeted the news as “A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE!,” while several others quipped about gunfire. To be sure, RiverSplash faced an uphill battle overcoming its image problem.