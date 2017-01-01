Lotus Land Records to Close

Lotus Land Records owner Andy Noble has respectfully requested that I not make a big deal about the closing on his Riverwest record store. I'll try my best to comply while putting out the necessary info: The shop, at 832 E. Clarke St., which specializes in rare funk and soul as well as hip-hop, will be open for another two weeks; all records are 50% off.

For Noble, the closing of Lotus Land's retail store won't change much since he did most of his business online anyway. It'll free him up to continue scouting records and selling them online, and dedicate more time to managing and touring with his band, Kings Go Forth. The last thing he wants is to have to endlessly eulogize his store or hear lofty memorials for it from people who rarely shopped there. He's not looking for any Atomic Records-styled outpourings of support.

"Honestly, it's not a big deal," he says.