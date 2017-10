× Expand Photo courtesy: @MayorOfMKE

Mayor Tom Barrett surprised the band Field Report during their performance at Radio Milwaukee's studios this afternoon with a proclamation timed to the band's album release show tonight at the Pabst Theater: Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2014 is officially Field Report Day in Milwaukee. In the proclamation, the mayor's office commended the Milwaukee band for its critical standing and the national recognition it has received.

You can read the proclamation below.