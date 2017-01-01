Michael Jackson Lives (in laser form)

×

By using animated laser graphics, laser beams and arial effects, the show will feature some of Jackson's most famous music videos supported by 50,000 watts of pure bass-thumping sound, ultimately creating a true Michael Jackson concert experience. Also, to help honor the life of one of music's most talented and fascinating individuals, a Michael Jackson tribute artist, originally selected and endorsed by Jackson himself, will perform as part of the event.

Well this was inevitable: From the guys who bring the Pink Floyd LaserSpectacular to Milwaukee every year comes a new laser tribute, the Michael Jackson LaserSpectacular, an epileptic celebration of the King of Pop's legacy. From the press release:

Oh! And there's a trailer, also:

Alright, that does look pretty fun (assuming the LaserSpectacular gang has better taste in lasers than they do in fontsyikes). The Michael Jackson LaserSpectacular stops at the Riverside Theater on Friday, Feb. 19; the same week as the Genesis cover band The Musical Box headlines a show at the Pabst Theater. Who needs original music when you have tribute bands?