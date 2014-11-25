Milwaukee Brewers Announce Post-Game Concert Headliners

Last month the Milwaukee Brewers announced that the team would host three post-game concerts in 2015 without announcing the lineup, prompting plenty of speculation on Twitter about who those performers might be. My predictions were Cheap Trick, Smash Mouth and A Country Artist I Cannot Name a Song From. I was wrong about the first two, but of course I was right about the third.

Today the team revealed the lineup:

Friday, May 29 - Joe Nichols

Saturday, June 13 - O.A.R.

Saturday, Aug. 15 - Goo Goo Dolls

So who are these acts?

Joe Nichols, according to Wikipedia, is a country singer who has released eight albums and scored five number one (country) hits, including "Gimmie That Girl" and "Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off." According to Wikipedia, Nichols is also "a lifelong fan of the Cardinals," so great job with that one.

O.A.R. is a sort of jammy, sort of rootsy rock band that can often be found at Summerfest.

Goo Goo Dolls are the requisite '90s pick. They're not Smash Mouth, but I was on the right track.

All in all a mediocre lineup. If the Milwaukee Admirals can get Cheap Trick to play their post-game concert, the Milwaukee Brewers should be able to get Cheap Trick as well.