Milwaukee Hip-Hop in Photos

If you're a Milwaukee rapper who plays out with any regularity, there's a good chance that local photographer Damon Joy has taken your picture. Joy collects some of the photos he's taken at area rap shows over the past year in a new exhibit at the Jackpot Gallery that he's calling "Imagine If I Had a Good Camera: The Hip-Hop Edition." The exhibit includes Milwaukee hip-hop mainstays like the Rusty Ps, House of M and KingHellBastard, as well as visiting national faces like ?uestlove from The Roots (see right), and runs through Friday with the following hours:

Today: 12 - 4 p.m.

Wednesday: 12 - 4 p.m.

Thursday: 6 - 10 p.m.

Friday: 12 - 4 p.m.