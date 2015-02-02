Milwaukee Producer Vincent VanGREAT Leads a Menacing Posse Cut, "Critical Condition"

Few things in rap are more exciting than an old-fashioned posse cut, at least when they're done right. Local producer Vincent VanGREAT's new track "Critical Condition" is one of the good ones, assembling three of the city's most reliable, if often underrated rappers: rising spitter El-Shareef, AUTOMatic veteran A.P.R.I.M.E., and relative newcomer Vonny Del Fresco. All three deliver ferociously hungry verses, rapping as if the rest of their careers depend on it, while Vincent VanGREAT earns his top billing with a thick, dizzying beat in the spirit of early El-P, piling the production high with blips, scratches, pauses and other studio effects.

Below you can stream the track, which may or may not be included on the debut LP that VanGREAT plans to release later this year.