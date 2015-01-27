Milwaukee's Three-Day, Three-Neighborhood "Arte Para Todos" Music Festival Debuts in February

Arte Para Todos
Get ready for some impressive numbers: 70 Milwaukee-area bands will play more than 15 venues spanning three neighborhoods over three days as part of the inaugural "Arte Para Todos" (Art for Everyone) festival, which begins Friday, Feb. 27. Each day of the festival focuses on a different neighborhood: Friday takes place in Bay View; Saturday spans Harambee and Riverwest; and Sunday is set on the East Side. And, as you might imagine from a festival of this size, the lineup is totally stacked, featuring many of the most esteemed acts from the city's indie-rock, folk and hip-hop scenes, along with visual art displays and a music-themed film festival.
The best part: all proceeds go directly to high-school art programs at Bay View High School, Tamarack Waldorf High School and Escuela Fratney. Every artist and performer involved is donating their time.
A three-day festival pass is $20; a one-day pass is $12 and the single-admission cover at any event is $7 day of show. The complete lineup is below; you can find updated information at the festival's website.
FRIDAY, FEB. 27
Cactus Club (10 p.m.)
Klassik
The Fatty Acids (with WC Tank)
Mortgage Freeman
OYE
(hitmayng DJ set)
Club Garibaldi (9:30 p.m.)
WebsterX
Whips
Kia Rap Princess
Holy Sheboygan
(Q The Sun DJ set)
Tonic Tavern (7:30 p.m.)
No/No
Faux Fir
The Olives
(Kiings DJ set)
The Highbury (7 p.m.)
Uni.Fi Records showcase (El Shareef, Michael Jay Regal, Dana Coppa & SPEAK Easy “Raplords x93)
Yo-Dot
D. Bridge
Boone & Crockett (7 p.m.)
Scrimshaw
Paper Holland
Ugly Brothers
Airo Kwil
(Annalog DJ set)
Frank’s Power Plant (11 p.m.)
I’m Not A Pilot
Thriftones
Nightgown
SATURDAY, FEB. 28
Mad Planet (11 p.m.)
New Age Narcissists
Bliss & Alice
Stubby Chubbz
Linneman’s Riverwest Inn (7 p.m.)
Christopher Porterfield
The Grasping At Straws
Wolfgang Schaefer
Lex Allen
Club Timbuktu (10:30 p.m.)
Sat. Nite Duets
Jaill
Canopies
Company Brewing (8:30 p.m.)
GGOOLLDD
D’Amato
Bo Triplex
(Moses of Higher Education Records DJ set)
Cocoon Room (3:30 p.m.)
Midnight Reruns
more bands TBA
School Of Rock
Bremen Cafe (9 p.m.)
Slow Walker
Appleseeds
Lord3 Fr3d33
Riverwest Public House (9:30 p.m.)
Soul Low
MC Mikal
Animals In Human Attire
Quarters Rock ’N’ Roll Palace (6 p.m.)
Apoc
New Boyz Club
Iron Pizza
(Platinum Boys DJ set)
SUNDAY, MARCH 1
Hotel Foster (noon)
Cavewives
Two bands TBA
Arte Para Todos Film Festival (curated by WC Tank)
Yield Bar (5:30 p.m.)
Tigernite
Devil Met Contention
Antler House
The Jazz Estate (2:30 p.m.)
Heidi Spencer
Flag Signals
Caley Conway
Jordin Bass and Amanda Jo Langley
(in association with aMilwaukee)
BBC Upper Level (8 p.m.)
Surgeons In Heat
Pharaoh Mac & DMT
Holy Shit!