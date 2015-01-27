Milwaukee's Three-Day, Three-Neighborhood "Arte Para Todos" Music Festival Debuts in February

× Expand Arte Para Todos

Get ready for some impressive numbers: 70 Milwaukee-area bands will play more than 15 venues spanning three neighborhoods over three days as part of the inaugural "Arte Para Todos" (Art for Everyone) festival, which begins Friday, Feb. 27. Each day of the festival focuses on a different neighborhood: Friday takes place in Bay View; Saturday spans Harambee and Riverwest; and Sunday is set on the East Side. And, as you might imagine from a festival of this size, the lineup is totally stacked, featuring many of the most esteemed acts from the city's indie-rock, folk and hip-hop scenes, along with visual art displays and a music-themed film festival.

The best part: all proceeds go directly to high-school art programs at Bay View High School, Tamarack Waldorf High School and Escuela Fratney. Every artist and performer involved is donating their time.

A three-day festival pass is $20; a one-day pass is $12 and the single-admission cover at any event is $7 day of show. The complete lineup is below; you can find updated information at the festival's website.

FRIDAY, FEB. 27

Cactus Club (10 p.m.)

Klassik

The Fatty Acids (with WC Tank)

Mortgage Freeman

OYE

(hitmayng DJ set)

Club Garibaldi (9:30 p.m.)

WebsterX

Whips

Kia Rap Princess

Holy Sheboygan

(Q The Sun DJ set)

Tonic Tavern (7:30 p.m.)

No/No

Faux Fir

The Olives

(Kiings DJ set)

The Highbury (7 p.m.)

Uni.Fi Records showcase (El Shareef, Michael Jay Regal, Dana Coppa & SPEAK Easy “Raplords x93)

Yo-Dot

D. Bridge

Boone & Crockett (7 p.m.)

Scrimshaw

Paper Holland

Ugly Brothers

Airo Kwil

(Annalog DJ set)

Frank’s Power Plant (11 p.m.)

I’m Not A Pilot

Thriftones

Nightgown

SATURDAY, FEB. 28

Mad Planet (11 p.m.)

New Age Narcissists

Bliss & Alice

Stubby Chubbz

Linneman’s Riverwest Inn (7 p.m.)

Christopher Porterfield

The Grasping At Straws

Wolfgang Schaefer

Lex Allen

Club Timbuktu (10:30 p.m.)

Sat. Nite Duets

Jaill

Canopies

Company Brewing (8:30 p.m.)

GGOOLLDD

D’Amato

Bo Triplex

(Moses of Higher Education Records DJ set)

Cocoon Room (3:30 p.m.)

Midnight Reruns

more bands TBA

School Of Rock

Bremen Cafe (9 p.m.)

Slow Walker

Appleseeds

Lord3 Fr3d33

Riverwest Public House (9:30 p.m.)

Soul Low

MC Mikal

Animals In Human Attire

Quarters Rock ’N’ Roll Palace (6 p.m.)

Apoc

New Boyz Club

Iron Pizza

(Platinum Boys DJ set)

SUNDAY, MARCH 1

Hotel Foster (noon)

Cavewives

Two bands TBA

Arte Para Todos Film Festival (curated by WC Tank)

Yield Bar (5:30 p.m.)

Tigernite

Devil Met Contention

Antler House

The Jazz Estate (2:30 p.m.)

Heidi Spencer

Flag Signals

Caley Conway

Jordin Bass and Amanda Jo Langley

(in association with aMilwaukee)

BBC Upper Level (8 p.m.)

Surgeons In Heat

Pharaoh Mac & DMT

Holy Shit!