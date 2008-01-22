Milwaukeeans Diss Soulja Boy

×

The big music news today is uniformly bleak—Amy Winehouse was apparently filmed hitting the crack pipe, Scott Weiland disappeared and the Coachella lineup sucks—but one headline, via MTV News, made me chuckle: ”Soulja Boy Claims He’s the Hottest MC In The Game.”

Up until now, I’ve given Soulja Boy a pass. “Crank That,” his runaway single, is an inoffensive, teen-friendly party track, so there’s no reason to pick on the kid for not being the second coming of Tupac. Apparently, however, with success, Soulja Boy has begun to take on an ego.

Six months ago, however, when the top 10 was unveiled, SB was only bubbling beneath the surface as his catchy dance number was just breaking through before it eventually turned into a pop phenomenon. But now that he's got his chops up — including a Grammy nod for Best Rap Song — the Southern rhyme-spitter thinks he's deserving of a place alongside top-five MCs like Lil Wayne and Kanye West. Actually, he thinks he the #1 slot suits him in particular.



"I think if y'all did it right now, yeah, I deserve to be on there," SB told MTV News last week. "But back there, when y'all did it, I probably didn't have the status that I have right now."



"I'm Grammy-nominated," he continued, citing his credentials. "If I look at the new list and I compare myself to all 10 of the artists and some don't add up, I'll be like, 'Wow. I should be #1 if it's right now. I'm #1."



Soulja Boy was more candid when asked how he ranks specifically against alumni of the first Hottest MCs list, like Weezy, 'Ye and Jay-Z."Right now, yes [I'm hotter than them]," he answered as their names were read to him one by one.